Updated January 17th, 2024 at 09:44 IST

Bachelor Party Trailer: Dignath, Achyuth Kumar, Yogi Embark On An Indian Hangover Adventure

The makers of Bachelor Party recently released the trailer of the film. In the movie, Dignath, Yogi, and Achyuth Kumar embark on a journey to Thailand.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Bachelor Party
A still from Bachelor Party | Image:YouTube screengrab
The makers of Bachelor Party recently released the trailer of the film. In the movie, Dignath, Yogi, and Achyuth Kumar embark on a journey to Thailand in an attempt to escape their personal challenges. The narrative draws parallels with the Hollywood hit The Hangover, revolving around the chaos ensuing from a bachelor party.

A still from Bachelor Party trailer | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

Bachelore Party features a Thai escape from problems

While echoing the theme of a disrupted bachelor celebration, Bachelor Party takes a more grounded approach, delving into a husband's struggle within his marriage. Bachelore Party trailer hints at marital issues, leaving viewers questioning whether the protagonist or his spouse is the source of trouble. The inclusion of a household maid with a significant storyline adds complexity to the film.

Similar to The Hangover 2, a wedding is anticipated in Bachelor Party. The trailer showcases a machine gun, a recurring element in recent South Indian action movies, sparking chaos and contributing to the roller-coaster narrative.

A still from Bachelor Party trailer | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

Who will feature in Bachelor Party?

Popular YouTuber Achara Kirk makes her acting debut in India, portraying a Thai national in Bachelor Party. The diverse cast includes Prakash Thumbinadu, Pawan Kumar, Shine Shetty, and others. Abhijit Mahesh directs the film, co-produced by Rakshit Shetty. Scheduled for release on January 26, Bachelor Party promises an engaging cinematic experience.

In a conversation with the media, Diganth, a lead actor in the film, urged viewers to watch the movie and form their opinions rather than drawing conclusions based solely on promotional material. Despite his protestations, the film undeniably carries a Hangover hangover, inviting audiences to discover whether it offers a unique twist to the familiar premise.

Bachelor Party marks the directorial debut of Abhijit Mahesh. Aravind Kashyap, who is well-known for his work on Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, Kantara, and 777 Charlie, will be in charge of the cinematography. Editing is credited to Abhishek M and the music of the film will be composed by Arjun Ramu.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 09:44 IST

