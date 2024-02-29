Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 14:55 IST

K Shivaram, Kannada Actor And Former IAS Officer, Dies At 71

K Shivaram, Kannada actor and former IAS Officer passed away on Thursday morning. He was 71 at the time of his passing.

Republic Entertainment Desk
K Shivaram
K Shivaram | Image:X
  • 2 min read
K Shivaram who was a renowned bureaucrat-turned-actor passed away on Thursday. The actor died after battling critical health. Shivakumar was not keeping well for the past few days and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital. He was 71 at the time of his passing. 

K Shivaram was the first person in India to pass the IAS exam in Kannada. He was a significant personality within both cinematic and governmental realms. He had served as a civil servant in regions of Karnataka including Vijayapura, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Koppala, and Davangere.

When Shivaram turned actor

After serving as an IAS officer, Shivakumar made his acting debut in the Sandalwood with the film Ba Nalle Madhuchandrake. Later he also featured in the films Vasanta Kavya and Sangliana 3 among others.

Shivaram was also a politician

After his retirement in 2013, K Shivaram entered politics allying himself with the Congress party. In 2014, he bid for a Lok Sabha seat from the Vijayapura constituency. However, he didn't win the elections. Later, he shifted to BJP. Throughout his political journey, he championed the rights of the Dalit community. 

Tributes pour in  for K Shivaram

Many politicians including Muniswamy S and P H Neeralakeri condoled the actor-politician's death. Congress leader AR Krishnamurthy took to his X handle and wrote, "It was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of a popular actor of Kannada cinema #KShivaram, who was the first Kannadiga to become an IAS officer in Kannada. I pray that his family & his huge fans get strength to bear this pain."

Another Congress leader P H Neeralakeri expressed his grief over K Shivaram's passing away and wrote, "Saddened to hear the news of passing away of Shri K Shivaram who was the first person to write IAS exam in Kannada, actor and BJP worker. I pray for his soul to rest in peace and may God give strength to his family and fans to bear this pain."

 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

