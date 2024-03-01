Updated February 29th, 2024 at 23:02 IST
Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Shares Unseen Glimpses From His Wedding, Baby Shower On Wife's Birthday
Rishab Shetty shared an adorable birthday wish for his wife Pragathi on his social media handle along with a compilation video of their happy moments together.
Rishab Shetty, who made his mark on a global level through his Kannada film Kantara, recently shared a beautiful compilation of his best moments with his wife Pragathi Shetty. The actor shared glimpses of his wedding and baby shower among others. In the videos, the couple can be seen laughing and living in the moment. The actor shared the video on his social media handles to wish his wife a Happy Birthday.
Inside Rishab Shetty's Pretty Moments With Wife
On February 29, the Kanatara star took to his X handle to share a compilation of videos with his wife. Sharing the video, the actor also penned a sweet note.
He wrote, "Celebrating the queen of my heart, the glow in my life, and the sparkle of my eye. Happy Birthday, my love."
