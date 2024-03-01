Advertisement

Rishab Shetty, who made his mark on a global level through his Kannada film Kantara, recently shared a beautiful compilation of his best moments with his wife Pragathi Shetty. The actor shared glimpses of his wedding and baby shower among others. In the videos, the couple can be seen laughing and living in the moment. The actor shared the video on his social media handles to wish his wife a Happy Birthday.

Inside Rishab Shetty's Pretty Moments With Wife

On February 29, the Kanatara star took to his X handle to share a compilation of videos with his wife. Sharing the video, the actor also penned a sweet note.

ಜನ್ಮದ ಗೆಳತಿಗೆ ಜನ್ಮ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. ಆನಂದ ವರವಾಗಲಿ, ಈ ಅನುಬಂಧ ಚಿರವಾಗಲಿ. ನಿನ್ನ ಆಯಸ್ಸು, ನಮ್ಮೊಲವಿನ ಶ್ರೇಯಸ್ಸು ಸದಾ ವೃದ್ಧಿಸಲಿ.

ಹ್ಯಾಪಿ ಬರ್ತ್ ಡೇ ಪ್ರಗತಿ!❤️❤️



Celebrating the queen of my heart, the glow in my life, and the sparkle of my eye.



Happy Birthday, my love! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/yTYU2Bj3Ct — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) February 29, 2024

He wrote, "Celebrating the queen of my heart, the glow in my life, and the sparkle of my eye. Happy Birthday, my love."