Published 11:28 IST, October 21st 2024
Kichcha Sudeep's Daughter Calls Crowd At Gradmother's Funeral 'Inhumane': Had So Much Trouble...
Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev passed away at the age of 83 on October 20 and her last rites were conducted at the actor's residence in Bengaluru.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kichcha Sudeep's daughter penned a strong note for her grandmother | Image: Sanvi Sudeep/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:18 IST, October 21st 2024