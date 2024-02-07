Advertisement

Kichcha Sudeep, who was last seen in 2022 in Vikrant Rona, is awaiting the release of his next films. Recently, the actor shared an update about his pan-India project with director Venkat Prabhu. The project was announced last year and since then neither the director nor Sudeep shared an update regarding the cast, release date or when the film will go on the floors.

Kichchha Sudeep shares an update about a film with Venkat Prabhu

Earlier this morning, Kichcha Sudeep interacted with the fans via a chat session and answered their questions. Among all was a fan who asked him to share updates regarding of his upcoming film with Prabhu. "Hi Anna Namaste, When can we expect a movie with Venkat Prabhu and Ashwatthama with Anup Bhandari? #AskKichcha," a question read.

(A file photo of Kichcha Sandeep | Image: Instagram)

Replying to the fan, the Kannada superstar wrote, "VP has disappeared, AB is planning," hinting that the film has either been delayed or shelved.

Advertisement

What is keeping Venkat Prabhu busy?

The director is currently busy shooting for his next directorial with Thalapathy Vijay. The film has been titled The Greatest Of All Time aka GOAT and is slated to hit the theatres on Sankranthi next year. It stars Vijay in dual roles and is touted to revolve around time travel. It also stars Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Parvati Nair, Mohan and Jayaram, among others. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the music. The cinematography and editing will be handled by Siddhartha Nuni and Venkat Raajen respectively.

Advertisement

Coming back to Kichcha Sudeep, the actor has several films in the lineup - Max, Kichcha47, Kichcha48, Anup Bhandari's Billa Ranga Baashaa and R. Chandru's Kabzaa 2.