Published 21:41 IST, October 20th 2024
Kichcha Sudeep's Mother Saroja Sanjeev Passes Away: Former Karnataka CM Offers Condolences
Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief over the demise of Kichcha Sudeep's mother and wife of his close friend Sanjeev Saroovar, Saroja.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Kichcha Sudeep with his late mother Saroja Sanjeev | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:41 IST, October 20th 2024