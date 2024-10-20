sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 21:41 IST, October 20th 2024

Kichcha Sudeep's Mother Saroja Sanjeev Passes Away: Former Karnataka CM Offers Condolences

Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief over the demise of Kichcha Sudeep's mother and wife of his close friend Sanjeev Saroovar, Saroja.

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kichcha Sudeep with his late mother Saroja Sanjeev
Kichcha Sudeep with his late mother Saroja Sanjeev | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:41 IST, October 20th 2024