Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Side B OTT Release: Rakshit Shetty Shares An Update

The Rakshit Shetty led Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side B released in theatres in November of 2023. The franchise is directed by Hemanth Rao.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakshit Shetty
Rakshit Shetty | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Rakshit Shetty has an important update to share about his film Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side B. The romantic drama thriller, directed by Hemanth Rao, released in theatres back in November of 2023. While off late the gap between a film's theatrical release and digital debut has become quite short, Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side B has yet to make its OTT premiere despite having released months back. The film however, now appears to be gearing up for the same.

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side B to make its OTT debut soon


Rakshit Shetty took to his official X handle to share an important update about his film Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side B's OTT premiere. The film is reportedly set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. This appears to be a recent development however as the date for the same has not been confirmed yet. Rakshit Shetty's update read, "#SSESideB is coming on Amazon soon. We will announce the date as it gets confirmed"

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side B is the sequel to Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A. The first installment of the franchise had released back in September of 2023 followed by the second installment which hit screens in November of the same year. While the first installment is already available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, an official date for the second film is yet to be announced. Both films star Rakshit Shetty in the lead followed by Rukmini Vasanth and Chaithra J Acharya.

What is next for Rakshit Shetty?


Rakshit Shetty had not only featured in the Sapta Saagaradaache Ello franchise but had also stepped in as a producer and lyricist for the second installment. Next in the actor's line of work is Kannada language comedy film Bachelor Party, which he is producing.

The film is eyeing a release this year itself. 
 

