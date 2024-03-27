Advertisement

Ram Charan is celebrating his 39th birthday today. The Telugu star has been receiving wishes from all the corners. On this day, several updates around his lined-up projects were also unveiled. To add to the celebrations, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar too took to social media to share what he thinks about the RRR star. His post is now going viral.

Shiva Rajkumar has this to say about Ram Charan

Shiva Rajkumar who shares a close bond with megastar Chiranjeevi, took to his official X handle on March 27 to wish the Magadheera hero. He called Ram Charan's energy "infectious" and revealed that he loves how the actor carries himself both on-screen and off-screen.

Happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan your energy is infectious. Love the way you carry yourself both on screen and off screen. Wishing you the best of everything. pic.twitter.com/XIoQR5sWo7 — DrShivaRajkumar (@NimmaShivanna) March 27, 2024

Sharing a photo of himself with Ram Charan, Shiva Rajkumar wrote, "Happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan your energy is infectious. Love the way you carry yourself both on-screen and off-screen. Wishing you the best of everything."

Shiva Rajkumar's bond with the mega family

Shiva Rajkumar has been one of the close friends of the mega family. Just recently the actor flew from Bengaluru to Hyderabad to congratulate megastar Chiranjeevi on being bestowed with Padma Vibhushan.

Very touched that my dear @NimmaShivanna came all the way from Bangalore to congratulate me 🤗



Spent some wonderful time over lunch and fondly recalled our association and so many cherished memories with the Legendary Rajkumar garu and his entire family.🙏 Delighted. pic.twitter.com/gbWizevDso — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 4, 2024

Both the actors met over lunch at Chiranjeevi's residence in Hyderabad. Photos from which went viral on social media.

Who else wished Ram Charan on his birthday?

Ram Charan's RRR co-star Jr NTR and cousin and actor Allu Arjun took to their respective social media handles to wish the actor on his birthday. Allu Arjun shared a montage of photos with the music of Naatu Naatu playing in the background.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR had a plain text that read, "Happy birthday my brother @AlwaysRamCharan. Wishing you a year ahead filled with joy and success."

What more happened on Ram Charan's 39th birthday?

On the actor's birthday, the makers of RC16 and 17 dropped Ram Charan's looks from the projects. Meanwhile, the makers of Game Changer dropped the film's first single Jaragandi sung by Daler Mehndi.