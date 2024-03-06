×

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 21:58 IST

Aespa Karina Shares Handwritten Apology Letter Over Dating Actor Lee Jaewook

It was reported that Aespa Karina and Lee Jaewook first met at the Milan Fashion Week in January and have been dating ever since in Seoul.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Karina and Lee Jaewook
Karina and Lee Jaewook | Image:X
  • 3 min read
The K-pop group Aespa member Karina recently made headlines when the singer was reported to be dating Korean actor Lee Jaewook. The news was later confirmed by both their agencies, which claimed that the couple is in the initial stage of their relationship and is getting to know each other. The news didn’t seem to go down well with Karina’s fans as protest truck was sent to her agency, SM Entertainment. Now, in recent news, Karina has come out with a written apology. 

Karina apologises for dating Lee Jaewook

Karina took to her Instagram handle and shared an image of a handwritten letter. Although the idol did not directly namedrop her new beau or the matter, she seemed to be apologising for the dating scandal. The statement read, “Hello, this is Karina. Firstly, I am sorry to have shocked you so much. I was late [in addressing it] as I felt like I had to be careful since MYs were very rattled. I know very well just how disappointed MYs, who have been supporting me all this while, were and just how sad you must’ve been as you recalled everything we have talked about together. Because I know just how you feel, I feel even sorrier.” 

 

Karina thanked her fans for supporting her ever since she made her debut in Aespa and expressed regret for hurting their feelings by the dating scandal. She penned, “I’ve come to write you a letter, in hopes that my feelings are conveyed, even just a tiny bit. The reason that I’m writing this even though I’m worried that I may be hurting you again, is because I want to sincerely convey how sorry I feel to the fans who have given me the gift of the warmest winter, ever since I made my debut. In the future, I want to mend the wounds that MYs received. I have always been sincere towards MYs and even now, each and every one of you are such precious people to me.”

She concluded the letter by adding, “This might be too short to express everything I feel, but thank you for reading it. In the future, I will not disappoint MYs and will show you a more mature and hardworking side of me as I promote. Please watch over me. MYs, eat well and let’s meet in good shape. I’m sorry and very grateful.”

Karina and Lee Jaewook reportedly met at the Milan Fashion Week last month and have been dating ever since in Seoul.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 21:58 IST

