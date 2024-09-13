sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 23:34 IST, September 13th 2024

K-pop Group Super Junior's Sungmin And Wife Kim Sa-eun Welcome First Child, A Baby Boy

Super Junior's Sungmin tied the knot with Kim Sa Eun in 2014. After a decade of marriage, the K-pop couple have finally become the parents of a baby boy.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Super Junior's Sungmin and wife Kim Sa Eun blessed with a baby boy
Super Junior's Sungmin and wife Kim Sa Eun blessed with a baby boy | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:34 IST, September 13th 2024