Published 23:34 IST, September 13th 2024
K-pop Group Super Junior's Sungmin And Wife Kim Sa-eun Welcome First Child, A Baby Boy
Super Junior's Sungmin tied the knot with Kim Sa Eun in 2014. After a decade of marriage, the K-pop couple have finally become the parents of a baby boy.
Super Junior's Sungmin and wife Kim Sa Eun blessed with a baby boy | Image: Instagram
