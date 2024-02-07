Advertisement

K-pop star HyunA took to her social media handle to make her relationship Insta official with former Highlight member Junhyung. The announcement of HyunA and Junhyung's relationship came days after a series of rumours and speculations. For the unversed, HyunA was earlier dating K-pop idol Dawn. The two had separated back in November 2022 after dating for nearly six years.

HyunA makes her relationship official with Junhyung

HyunA, who was formerly a member of JYP Entertainment's Wonder Girls, confirmed her relationship with Yong Junhyung by tagging him in a picture she posted on her Instagram handle. That same day, Junhyung posted the same photo of the couple strolling hand in hand down a beach on his Instagram handle.

Yong Junhyung’s agency responds to the speculations

Many questions arose about the relationship and the photos posted, prompting speculation that they were promotional or collaboration photos. In response, a representative from Yong Jun Hyung's agency, BLACK MADE, told Star News that they are currently investigating the rumours. For those unfamiliar, BLACK MADE is the label founded by Yong Jun Hyung in 2022. In a subsequent response, the agency stated, "Because it's a personal matter, it's difficult for us to confirm."

Meanwhile, HyunA's agency, AT AREA, responded to the dating rumours by saying, "We are not involved with our artist's personal life." HyunA left JYP in 2008 and joined Cube Entertainment, where she made her second debut as a member of the five-piece girl group 4MINUTE. Similarly, Yong Jun Hyung made his debut with CUBE in the six-piece boy group BEAST following the TV documentary series MTV B2ST.

The two groups interacted frequently, and their relationship grew stronger after HyunA launched her solo career. They were known for their flirtatious performances at concerts. In 2016, Yong Jun Hyung and HyunA appeared as guests on the variety show Happy Together.