Korean celebrity couple Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In embraced parenthood after 10 months of their marriage. The duo welcomed their baby girl on Monday afternoon, February 5. The news was shared by Lee Seung Gi’s agency a day later on February 6.

Lee Seung Gi’s agency issues a statement

Announcing the birth of Seung Gi and Da In’s daughter, the agency informed that the both mother and baby are healthy and thanked fans for their support. The statement read, “We are delivering the happy news that the Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In couple gave birth to a daughter on the afternoon of February 5. Both the mother and child are in good health, and Lee Seung Gi conveyed the news that he is grateful and happy that a precious life was born safely.”

The label urged fans for their continued love and support for the happy family. “Please send warm love and support to the Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In couple who welcomed a new family member,” they concluded.

Lee Seung Gi-Lee Da In announce pregnancy

Seung Gi and Da In announced their pregnancy in November of last year, a mere few months after their April wedding. Lee Da In's agency, 9 Ato Entertainment, issued a statement that revealed her delivery date to be in February 2024. The statement also shared that Lee Da In's primary focus for the time being was going to be her health.

Seung Gi and Da In walked down the aisle in April of 2023 in a private ceremony. The two exchanged vows at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel in the Samseong neighbourhood of Gangnam, Seoul South Korea. Post their wedding, in a statement, Lee Seung Gi introduced Lee Da In as his wife to fans and followers.