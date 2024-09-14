Published 16:11 IST, September 14th 2024
South Korean Olympic Medalist In Shooting Teams up With Anushka Sen For Crush
Actress Anushka Sen has joined forces with the South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, who has recently won the silver medal in the Paris Olympics 2024, for a global project, reportedly titled Crush.
Kim ye-Ji with Anushka Sen | Image: Instagram
