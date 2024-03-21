Meet Highest-paid K-drama Actor Who Has Net Worth Of Around ₹1000 Crore

Advertisement

The amazing popularity of Korean K-dramas has led to the rise in fame of some of the Korean actors in the entertainment industry. These K-stars are not limited to television; they have also made significant contributions to widely hit films. Of course, with a growing market, it's no surprise that the actors who star in the K-dramas make millions. But, who is the wealthiest K-drama actor? Just to be clear, it isn't Lee Min Ho, Song Joong Ki, or Hyun Bin.

Who is the richest K-drama actor?

Kim Soo Hyun, the lead actor of My Love From The Star, is Korea's highest-paid actor, according to GQ. He has a large social media following and is considered one of the most successful actors of his generation. It is reported that the actor makes around INR 2.5 crores annually. His net worth is approximately USD 117 million (approximately Rs 970 crore). Dream High, It's Okay To Not Be Okay, and Moon Embracing The Sun are among his critically praised dramas and films. The actor charges around $423,000 (approximately Rs 3.5 crore) for each episode.

Kim Soo Hyun

His entire earnings are expected to rise in 2024 as he currently stars in the highly awaited drama Queen of Tears opposite Kim Ji-won. The drama is produced by Studio Dragon, a Korean production company known for huge television hits such as Under the Queen's Umbrella (2022) and Twinkling Watermelon (2023).

Kim Soo-hyun, who last featured on screen in One Ordinary Day (2021), the Korean version of the popular BBC series Criminal Justice, will also make his acting comeback with the drama. He earned approximately USD 423,000 per episode for the blockbuster show, making him the highest-paid K-drama actor to date. He received a total of USD 3.38 million from the eight-episode show. As Queen of Tears will have 16 episodes it can be predicted that his total wages will be more than double those of Criminal Justice.

Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo Hyun in Queen of Tears

Other Korean actors on the list

Lee Min Ho is also among the richest K-drama stars. The King: Eternal Monarch actor reportedly has a net worth of $26 million (about Rs 215 crore). The Hallyu star will next appear in Ask the Stars, opposite Gong Hyo Jin.

Lee Min Ho

Song Joong Ki isn't far behind, with a net worth of $25 million (about Rs 207 crore). The Descendants of the Sun star's most recent K-drama was Reborn Rich, and his next project has yet to be finalized. The Hallyu star's film, My Name is Loh Kiwan, was just released to mediocre reviews.