×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 22:28 IST

Meet Highest-paid K-drama Actor Who Has Net Worth Of Around ₹1000 Crore

With a growing K-drama market, it's no surprise that the actors who star in these shows make millions. But, who is the highest-paid K-drama actor?

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
K-drama actors
K-drama actors | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The amazing popularity of Korean K-dramas has led to the rise in fame of some of the Korean actors in the entertainment industry. These K-stars are not limited to television; they have also made significant contributions to widely hit films. Of course, with a growing market, it's no surprise that the actors who star in the K-dramas make millions. But, who is the wealthiest K-drama actor? Just to be clear, it isn't Lee Min Ho, Song Joong Ki, or Hyun Bin.

Who is the richest K-drama actor? 

Kim Soo Hyun, the lead actor of My Love From The Star, is Korea's highest-paid actor, according to GQ. He has a large social media following and is considered one of the most successful actors of his generation. It is reported that the actor makes around INR 2.5 crores annually. His net worth is approximately USD 117 million (approximately Rs 970 crore). Dream High, It's Okay To Not Be Okay, and Moon Embracing The Sun are among his critically praised dramas and films. The actor charges around $423,000 (approximately Rs 3.5 crore) for each episode.

Kim Soo Hyun

 

His entire earnings are expected to rise in 2024 as he currently stars in the highly awaited drama Queen of Tears opposite Kim Ji-won. The drama is produced by Studio Dragon, a Korean production company known for huge television hits such as Under the Queen's Umbrella (2022) and Twinkling Watermelon (2023).

Kim Soo-hyun, who last featured on screen in One Ordinary Day (2021), the Korean version of the popular BBC series Criminal Justice, will also make his acting comeback with the drama. He earned approximately USD 423,000 per episode for the blockbuster show, making him the highest-paid K-drama actor to date. He received a total of USD 3.38 million from the eight-episode show. As Queen of Tears will have 16 episodes it can be predicted that his total wages will be more than double those of Criminal Justice. 

Advertisement
Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo Hyun in Queen of Tears 

 

Other Korean actors on the list

Lee Min Ho is also among the richest K-drama stars. The King: Eternal Monarch actor reportedly has a net worth of $26 million (about Rs 215 crore). The Hallyu star will next appear in Ask the Stars, opposite Gong Hyo Jin.

Lee Min Ho 

 

Song Joong Ki isn't far behind, with a net worth of $25 million (about Rs 207 crore). The Descendants of the Sun star's most recent K-drama was Reborn Rich, and his next project has yet to be finalized. The Hallyu star's film, My Name is Loh Kiwan, was just released to mediocre reviews.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 22:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Dhoni and Ruturaj

Captain Dhoni steps down

3 minutes ago
Kumar Vishwas

Kumar Vishwas Attacks Kej

4 minutes ago
Prince Harry

Tabloids Intercepted

6 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

7 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

Kejriwal Arrested

10 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni resigns as captain

18 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

Kejriwal First Sitting CM

21 minutes ago
kejriwal

Kejriwal

24 minutes ago
Will move to same-day market settlement before FY24 end: SEBI

Mutual Fund inflows

25 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

33 minutes ago
Semiconductors

Astera Labs strong start

35 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

Kejriwal Arrested

38 minutes ago
Apple iPhone

Apple antitrust case

38 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi

Saurabh Bharadwaj's Post

39 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

kejriwal taken to ED HQ

40 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP-BJP Tussle

an hour ago
Startup Representative

Entrepreneurial spirit

an hour ago
Apple

Apple impacted smartphone

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

    India News9 hours ago

  2. WBJEEB ANM, GNM registration begins, check important dates here

    Education10 hours ago

  3. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan HUMILIATED in England

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Hyderabad School receives flak for announcing kg 'toppers' on hoarding

    Education11 hours ago

  5. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo