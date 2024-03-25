×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 22:31 IST

Sixth Sense Actor Lee Sang Yeob Ties The Knot With Non-Celebrity Girlfriend In Intimate Ceremony

Lee Sang Yeob shared the photos from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram handle on Monday, where he and his girlfriend can be seen dressed in black & white.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Lee Sang Yeob's wedding photo
Lee Sang Yeob's wedding photo | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Sixth Sense star Lee Sang Yeob got married to his girlfriend on Monday, March 25. The actor shared the photos from the ceremony on his Instagram handle. While the bride’s face was not revealed, the couple was seen dressed in quintessential black and white for the occasion. 

Lee Sang Yeob shares wedding photos

Taking to his social media handle, Sang Yeob shared his wedding pictures on Monday. In the photos, the actor can be seen wearing a black suit while his bride wears a white gown. For the after-party, Sang Yeob changed into a white suit and his now-wife wore a peach-coloured evening gown. 

In the caption, the Eve star wrote, “I met a great person to spend each moment and the rest of my life with. All the time I have left, I will love and be happy without any regrets. To everyone who blessed me on my first day of married life, I want to share a greeting that I am sincerely grateful for. Thank you very much to all my fans, friends, and family for always supporting me.”

Lee Sang Yeob on his decision to get married

After making his marriage to his non-celebrity fiancée public in 2023, Lee Sang Yeob went on the show Omniscient Interfering View to discuss the specifics of their relationship. How long did the two date before becoming engaged? was the first question posed by the host. 

Sang Yeob disclosed that their decision to tie the knot was made in less than a year. He went on to say that their relationship developed organically and that they decided on a wedding date. 

 

 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 22:31 IST

