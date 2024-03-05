English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

SKY Castle Star Kim Bo Ra Announces Marriage With Director Beau Jo Bareun

The news of Kim Bo Ra and Jo Bareun's marriage was confirmed by her agency on Tuesday, March 5. The couple will get married in June.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kim Bo Ra and Jo Bareun
Kim Bo Ra and Jo Bareun | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

South Korean actress Kim Bo Ra, who gained the spotlight for her work in the hit drama Sky Castle, is all set to tie the knot in June. Bo Ra will get married to her director boyfriend Jo Bareun. The news was confirmed by her agency on Tuesday, March 5. 

Kim Bo Ra’s agency issues statement 

The statement from the Noon company read, “We are sharing joyful news regarding Noon company actress Kim Bo Ra. Actress Kim Bo Ra is getting married in June.” The statement shared that Bo Ra’s to-be-husband is a film director.

 

The statement further read: “Her fiancee Jo Ba Reun is a film director, and after a three-year relationship based on trust and faith, they have arrived at the beautiful result of tying the knot.”

“The wedding will be held in private with their families, relatives, and close acquaintances. We ask for generous support and blessings toward Kim Bo Ra, who is at the starting line of a new journey, and please also show lots of interest and affection for actress Kim Bo Ra, who will continue to greet you with great projects. Thank you,” they concluded.

Advertisement

Kim Bo Ra’s career trajectory

Bo Ra made her acting debut as a child in 2005 with the drama Wedding. She gained fame with her performance in SKY Castle in 2018. Ba Reun first met the actress, when she featured in the filmmaker’s 2021 film The Grotesque Mansion.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

4 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

4 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

6 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

6 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

20 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 DC vs MI live: Match begins

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Former India bowler with best figures in List A cricket retires

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. Budding kabaddi stars from across Maharashtra to take centre stage

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  4. Chennai: Madurai AIIMS Construction Work Begins Today After Much Delay

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. House of the Dragon Season 2 To Release On This Date

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo