sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Middle East Tensions | Lateral Entry Row | MUDA Scam | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 05:44 IST, August 20th 2024

Malala Yousafzai Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert, Shares How Her 'Swiftie Journey' Began

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai attends her first-ever Taylor Swift's Era Tour concert in London and recalls childhood memories.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Malala Yousafzai attends her first-ever Taylor Swift's Era Tour concert in London.
Malala Yousafzai attends her first-ever Taylor Swift's Era Tour concert in London. | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

05:44 IST, August 20th 2024