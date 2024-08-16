Published 15:53 IST, August 16th 2024
54th Kerala State Film Awards: Mammootty's Kathal Bags Best Film, Prithviraj Wins Best Actor
Prithviraj got the award for his stellar performance in the film Goat Life directed by popular director Blessy. Mammootty bagged the best film award for Kathal which he produced and starred in.
Mammootty and Prithviraj | Image: X
