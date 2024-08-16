sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:53 IST, August 16th 2024

54th Kerala State Film Awards: Mammootty's Kathal Bags Best Film, Prithviraj Wins Best Actor

Prithviraj got the award for his stellar performance in the film Goat Life directed by popular director Blessy. Mammootty bagged the best film award for Kathal which he produced and starred in.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Mammootty and Prithviraj
15:51 IST, August 16th 2024