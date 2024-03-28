Advertisement

After over five years of wait, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham has hit the big screens. Also, known as The Goat Life, the movie is a survival drama helmed by Blessy. A few hours into the theatres, the audience went gaga over Prithviraj’s performance and the plot of the film. They were “awestruck” by the actor’s acting prowess and revealed that there were not one or two but many “breathtaking moments”. If you haven’t booked your tickets and wondering whether to watch or not then we are here with the first impressions by the audience that will help you decide.

Netizens are going gaga over Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham

X is flooded with Aadujeevitham’s reviews and netizens are singing in unison that it is a “heart-wrenching” and “truly magical survival thriller”. A user wrote, “#Aadujeevitham is a cinematic masterpiece! It's a heart-wrenching, truly magical survival thriller that showcases @PrithviOfficial's best performance ever. Directed by @DirectorBlessywith @arrahman's mesmerizing music, it's a movie you CANNOT miss. #MustWatch".

Another user called it a cinematic marvel and wrote, "So many breathtaking moments and impressive visual quality along with excellent performance from lead actors. Making of that romantic song between Prithwi and Amala in under water is cinematic marvel".

പതിയെ തുടങ്ങി ഇമോഷണലി കത്തിക്കയറുന്ന first ഹാൾഫ്



So many breathtaking moments and impressive visual quality along with excellent performance from lead actors



"Prithviraj Sukumaran unleashes his beast-level performance. He has given his heart out for the character. Awestruck by his acting prowess right after the episode when he sees himself in the mirror till the intermission point," wrote a user praising Prithviraj's performance.

#AaduJeevitham First Half :#PrithvirajSukumaran unleashes his beast level performance. He has given his heart out for the character. Awestruck by his acting prowess right after the episode when he sees himself in the mirror till the intermission point.



Some users are unable to express their emotions after watching the film. A fan simply wrote, "#AadujeevithamJust finished watching the movie. No words man. I can see the efforts that @PrithviOfficial Ana put into this movie. It is a survival movie made in India which looks at par with international standards. There is a life and soul in this movie."

#Aadujeevitham



Just finished watching the movie



No words man



I can see the efforts that @PrithviOfficial Ana put into this movie



It is a survival movie made in India which looks at par with international standards.



There is a life and soul in this movie.



What do we know about Aadujeevitham?

The film is an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on a true incident. It stars Prithviraj as Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia.

