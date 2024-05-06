Advertisement

Renowned actor Mohanlal has revealed the highly anticipated release date of his directorial debut, Barroz. Based on the mythical story Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure by director Jijo Punnoose, the film has garnered significant attention, especially after the success of Aadujeevitham (Goat Life). Nevertheless, the film has finally received its release date, which is during the Onam festival.

When will Barroz release in theatres?

After a long period of anticipation, Mohanlal took to his Instagram handle to share the exciting news, unveiling a new poster and confirming the release date as September 12, 2024, coinciding with the festive occasion of Onam. This revelation comes after extensive planning and production efforts. The movie has been in the making since 2021 and was slated to hit theatres on March 28. The shooting of the Barroz began in Fort Kochi, but was abruptly postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple lockdowns. Many members of the original star cast, including lead actress Shayala McFree and actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, who were supposed to play key roles, left the project due to technical issues.

Barroz poster | Image: Mohanlal/Instagram

Barroz revolves around a mythical force tasked with safeguarding the treasure left by Vasco Da Gama. The narrative follows the journey of Barroz, the guardian entrusted with protecting the treasure over four centuries, patiently awaiting the rightful heir to claim it.

Behind-the-scene clip of Barroz

Recently, a behind-the-scenes video offered audiences a glimpse into the making of Barroz, showcasing Mohanlal's directorial prowess on set.

The video also highlighted the intricate production design, underscoring the film's visual experience. Joining Mohanlal in this magical journey are actors Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram, among others. Under the guidance of Mohanlal and writer TK Rajeev Kumar, the film underwent script revisions and cast changes, overcoming challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

