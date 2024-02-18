Advertisement

Bramayugam starring Mammootty released in theatres on February 15. The film opened to great reviews and is running successfully in theatres. As per a report by Sacnilk, Bramayugam collected ₹3.50 crore on its first Saturday in theatres. Now, the total collection of Bramayugam stands at ₹9.05 crore at the box office.

Bramayugam continues its dream run in theatres

Bramayugam opened to ₹3.1 crore in theatres and experienced a marginal decline of 20 percent in its collections on second day by earning ₹2.45 crore. But on Saturday, things turned around for Mammootty starrer Bramayugam, and there are high hopes for a great performance on Sunday. With night screenings drawing an impressive 74.18 percent attendance and evening shows drawing an audience of 70.26 percent, Bramayugam boasted an overall Malayalam occupancy rate of 61.23 percent on Saturday.

Bramayugam poster | Image: X

In contrast, Mammootty starrer Kaathal - The Core, significantly underperformed by Bramayugam. On its first day at the box office, Bramayugam brought in a whopping ₹3.1 crore, while Kaathal started with just ₹1.05 crore. In a similar instance, Kaathal earned ₹1.6 crore on the first Saturday, while Bramayugam almost tripled that amount with ₹3.50 crore.

A still from Bramayugam starring Mammootty | Image: X

Bramayugam vs Premalu clash in theatres

Bramayugam is facing a stiff competition from Premalu in theatres. While Mammootty starrer Bramayugam earned ₹3.50 crore on Saturday, Premalu collected ₹ 3.25 crore on the same in theatres. For the unversed, Premalu is an Indian Malayalam-language rom-com film co-written and directed by Girish A. D. In comparison to Bramayugam, Premalu also garnered the attention of moviegoers as it recorded a Malayalam occpancy of 65.60 percent on Saturday. Both Bramayugam and Premalu have been doing a great business, bringing a relief to theatres in Kerala.