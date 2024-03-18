×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Chithha Star Siddharth Meets Manjummel Boys' Director Chidambaram, Shares Quirky Post

During a recent event, Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram S Poduval met Siddharth, the Chhitha team and shared a photo on his Instagram handle.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Siddharth
Siddharth with Chidambaram | Image:Siddharth/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Director Chidambaram S Poduval is basking in the success of his recently released directorial Manjummel Boys. Upon the success of the film's original Malayalam version, the makers are also set to release the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film. Amid the success, Tamil star Siddharth along with his Chithha Team met Chidambaram and shared what he learned from the director. Previously, the director and the cast of the film had met with veteran star Kamal Haasan.

When Siddharth met Chidambaram S Poduval

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Siddharth shared a photo in which he could be seen posing with Chidambaram. He wrote, "Team Chithha. Our team met the director of Manjummel Boys Mr Chidambaram. He encouraged us nicely.”

 

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

 

Manjummel Boys stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese have been making waves at the box office since it was released in February.

All you need to know about Manjummel Boys

This movie marks Chidambaram's second directorial venture after the acclaimed Jan E Man which featured Basil Joseph. The film is an intriguing survival drama based on a real-life incident that showcases the resilience of a group of men from Ernakulam, Kerala.

(A poster of Manjummel Boys | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Manjummel Boys | Image: Instagram)

 

Manjummel Boys has secured its place as the highest-grossing Malayalam film to date. Directed by Chidambaram, the movie shattered previous records, surpassing the earnings milestone set by last year's hit, 2018, starring Jude Anthany Joseph. With reported worldwide earnings exceeding ₹175 crore, the Manjummel Boys team took to Instagram to express their gratitude and captioned the post, "Highest WorldWide Grosser From Malayalam Film Industry !!! Thank You All For The Love."

 

 

Is Manjummel Boys releasing in Hindi in theatres?

The lead actor of Manjummel Boys Sreenath Bhasi updated Republic exclusively about the movie's Hindi theatrical release. He said, "I think they are going to release the Hindi version of the film on March 22. I am not very sure, but the talks around it are happening."

Published March 18th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

