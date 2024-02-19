Advertisement

Asif Ali, well known for his work in the Malayalam film industrym, has finally broken his silence on Bramayugam rumours. For the unversed, rumours were circulating on social media claiming that Asif Ali rejected a prominent role in the Mammootty starrer Bramayugam. Dismissing the rumours, Asif Ali clarified that he never turned down any role in Bramayugam.

Asif Ali reveals he never rejected any role in Bramayugam

Contrary to the rumours, Asif Ali clarified that he never turned down any role in Mammootty starrer Bramayugam. He revealed that he had to withdraw his name from the project due to an unexpected date clash with his prior commitments. In an interview with Manorama Online, Asif Ali shared that he was very excited to be a part of Bramayugam featuring Mammootty. He said that he even found the script very compelling. However, the film's schedule caught him off guard and he had to leave the project due to unforeseen clash with his other projects.

A still from Bramayugam | Image: X

"I didn't reject 'Bramayugam'. The movie happened faster than we planned. Mammookka (Mammootty was growing his beard for a movie. They decided to do it after it. But I had other commitments at that time and couldn't do it. I am terribly sad about it," Manorama Online quoted Asif Ali.

"I had done my homework properly. Bramayugam is gonna be an all-time best Malayalam cinema. It was a project that I wanted to do so badly. But I am happy that the role went to Arjun Ashokan. You are going to witness Arjun's next-level show in it," Asif Ali said.

Advertisement

A file photo of Asif Ali | Image: X

Bramayugam's box office performance

Benefiting from the positive response, Rahul Sadasivan's Mammootty starrer Bramayugam earned its highest single-day box office collection on Sunday, surpassing Rs 10 crore in the domestic market. Bramayugam earned Rs 3.9 crore on its first Sunday in theatres, nearly Rs 55 lakh more than on Saturday, according to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's India nett collection now stands at Rs 12.80 crores. On its opening day on Thursday, the Mammootty film earned Rs 3.1 crore.