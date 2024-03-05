Advertisement

A Hollywood adaptation of Mohanlal's Drishyam franchise is currently in the works. Although this is a fantastic accomplishment for Malayalam cinema, many are concerned that some online users and members of the media are failing to mention the film's 2013 initial release. The Hindi version of the movie starring Ajay Devgn which debuted in theaters in 2015, has been getting the credit for the feat instead of the original one. Addressing the viral debate, director Jeethu Joseph said it is not a sensible discussion.

Jeethu Joseph on Drishyam debate

In a conversation with On Manorama, Joseph stated that it is absurd to argue over a movie whose rights to a remake have been purchased by a different production company. The filmmaker said that there have been instances where Hindi movies that were reproduced in Malayalam and other languages ended up becoming more successful than the original productions.

He went on to say that people who saw and enjoyed the movie are aware that he was the one who created the original Malayalam version. Joseph said, “Some of the Hindi films, which were remade in Malayalam and other languages, were more popular than the original. That said and done, those who have watched and loved the movie know the original film starring Mohanlal was directed by me."

Additionally, the director said he had no preferences for people to play Georgekutty (Mohanlal's character in Drishyam) in the Hollywood version of the movie.

Advertisement

More about Drishyam

Drishyam which was written by Jeethu Joseph revolved around Georgekutty and his family, who are suspected of murdering the son of the Inspector-General of police, and how Georgekutty successfully gets away with it.

Advertisement

The sequel, on the other hand, revolves around the events after the murder.

Advertisement