Published 19:28 IST, August 30th 2024
Exclusive/ It's Like Mafia: Mollywood #MeToo Victims Allege Sexual, Verbal Abuse 'Common' In Industry
The Hema Committee Report mentioned the presence of a 'power group' in Mollywood and personal accounts of #MeToo survivors seem to confirm the same.
A #MeToo movement has gripped Mollywood ever since the release of Hema Commitee Report | Image: Republic
