Published 09:23 IST, August 26th 2024
Hema Committee Report Effect: State In Action, Special Team Formed To Investigate #MeToo Allegations
Amid clamour over Hema Committee findings, director Ranjith and actor Siddique stepped down from their roles in the state-run bodies KCA and AMMA respectively.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Siddique (L) and Ranjith (R) have resigned from state-run film bodies in Kerala | Image: IMDb
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
22:19 IST, August 25th 2024