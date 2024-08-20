sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Middle East Tensions | Lateral Entry Row | MUDA Scam | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 17:19 IST, August 20th 2024

Hema Committee Report Gives Voice To Mollywood's #MeToo Movement - Key Points And The Road Ahead

Justice K Hema Committee report listed 17 issues faced by women professionals in the Malayalam industry, ranging from sexual harassment to pay disparity.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hema Committee Report was released on August 19
Hema Committee Report was released on August 19 | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

17:19 IST, August 20th 2024