Updated February 28th, 2024 at 23:26 IST
Kamal Haasan Meets Manjummel Boys Team, Director Chidambaram Calls The Moment A 'Final Climax'
Amid the ongoing theatrical success of his film Manjummel Boys, director Chidambaram met with veteran actor Kamal Haasan along with his team.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Chidambaram, Kamal Haasan | Image:Instagram
Advertisement
Amid the ongoing theatrical success of his film Manjummel Boys, director Chidambaram met with veteran actor Kamal Haasan along with his team.
Manjummel Boys released on Febryary 22.
Advertisement
Published February 28th, 2024 at 23:26 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.