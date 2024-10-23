sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Turkey Terror Attack | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections | Bengaluru Building Collapse | BRICS Summit | Ekta Kapoor | Hashem Safieddine |

Published 12:56 IST, October 23rd 2024

Malayalam Actor Bala Weds His Relative Kokila After 3 Failed Marriages, Photos And Videos Go Viral

Actor Bala has tied the knot for the fourth time. Speaking to the media, he confirmed that the wedding ceremony took place today, October 23 in Kerala.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Actor Bala ties the knot for the fourth time
Actor Bala ties the knot for the fourth time | Image: Christopher Kanagaraj/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:43 IST, October 23rd 2024