Published 12:56 IST, October 23rd 2024
Malayalam Actor Bala Weds His Relative Kokila After 3 Failed Marriages, Photos And Videos Go Viral
Actor Bala has tied the knot for the fourth time. Speaking to the media, he confirmed that the wedding ceremony took place today, October 23 in Kerala.
Image: Christopher Kanagaraj/X
