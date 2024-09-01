Published 15:40 IST, September 1st 2024
Mammootty Breaks Silence On MeToo Scandal In Mollywood, Says 'No Power Groups In Cinema'
#MeToo: Mammotty asserted that there is "no power centre" in Mollywood and appealed to the police to investigate the allegations honestly.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mammootty has issued first statement following the Hema Committee Report findings | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:47 IST, September 1st 2024