Updated February 13th, 2024 at 10:24 IST

Mammootty Urges Fans To Watch Bramayugam With Open Mind Ahead Of Film Release

During the trailer launch event, Mammootty stressed how important it is to go into Bramayugam with no preconceptions to have a pleasurable viewing experience.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bramayugam
Bramayugam | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mammootty continues to captivate audiences with his versatile performances. The buzz around his next venture, Bramayugam, is escalating as the release date, February 15, approaches. Ahead of its theatrical debut, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie on February 11 in Abu Dhabi. During the launch, the veteran actor made a request to his fans. 

Mammootty makes a plea to fans 

During the trailer launch event, Mammootty stressed how important it is to go into Bramayugam with no preconceptions to have a more pleasurable viewing experience. He promised that the movie had surprises in store and urged the audience to view the movie with an open mind and let go of expectations.

 

The actor said, “You may have had some thoughts after watching the trailer, but don’t create any stories prior to watching the movie. I am saying this to avoid a situation where the audience, after watching the movie, comments by saying that we thought of a different story." 

Mammootty request comes after Malaikottai Vaaliban's disappointment

Mammootty’s comments about the film’s content and his request to viewers gain significance given the recent disappointment of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Mohanlal-starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban. It may be recalled that several rumours about the film, including a comment by director Tinu Pappachan who worked as an AD to Lijo, were cited as the reasons behind the heavy expectations for the movie.

 

Tinu had claimed that “Mohanlal’s intro scene in Vaaliban would make theatres tremble,” hinting that the movie would be a mass entertainer. However, Malaikottai Vaaliban, in essence, was far from that, which many claimed affected the movie experience.

The horror-thriller flick is directed by Rahul Sadasivan and jointly produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. The film is slated to release on February 15.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

