Updated February 28th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Day 6: Soubin Shahir's Survival Drama Stays Afloat

Made on the reported budget of Rs 5 crore, Manjummel Boys might have witnessed a drop in number but is still ruling the Malayalam box office.

Republic Entertainment Desk
manjummel boys
manjummel boys | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Malayalam cinema is having a great year at the box office with three back-to-back winners in the list starting from Premalu, followed by Bramayugam and the recent Manjummel Boys. The recently released survival thriller, helmed by Chidambaram, opened at Rs 3.3 crore at witnessed an upward trend in the numbers since then.

However, on the fifth day at the box office, the film witnessed a downward trend in the numbers by - 44. 68 per cent, but maintained its pace on the sixth day as well.

Manjummel Boys box office collection day 6

Starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi and Balu Varghese, among others, the films minted Rs 2.6 crore, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk. Adding the sixth day's collection, then the total stands at Rs 20.70 crore. Made on the reported budget of Rs 5 crore, the film might have witnessed a drop in number but is still ruling the Malayalam box office.

(A BTS photo from the sets | Image: Instagram)

Manjummel Boys had an overall 38.40 per cent Malayalam occupancy on Tuesday, February 27, with a maximum for night shows - 57.41 per cent, followed by evening shows at 42.33 per cent.

(A BTS photo from the sets | Image: Instagram)

The film is also doing well overseas as well with Rs 12 crore, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs 41 crore, as per day 5 collection. Seeing the number trends, it is believed by the end of the first week Manjummel Boys will be able to cross the Rs 50 crore mark.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Manjummel Boys?

The film stars an ensemble cast of Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu. The film is based on a true incident, revolving around a group of friends whose vacation takes an unexpected turn when one of them gets trapped inside the Guna Cave. A perilously deep pit from where nobody has ever been brought back. It was produced by Babu Shahir, Soubin Shahir, and Shawn Antony for Parava Films 
 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

