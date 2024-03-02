Advertisement

Manjummel Boys, which opened with a positive response, has been steady at the Indian box office despite witnessing a drop in the first week. Emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters from Malayalam cinema this year, the film has crossed the ₹60 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Manjummel Boys box office collection day 9

As per Sacnilk, the film witnessed a slight rise in earnings on the second day of the second week in India. The survival thriller drama earned Rs ₹3.65 crore on the ninth day of the release, amassing the total collection to ₹30 crore. In the first week, the film earned ₹23.65 crore, while it crossed ₹50 crore mark worldwide. Seeing the numbers we can safely say that Manjummel Boys has emerged as a sleeper hit.

Manjummel Boys had an overall 28.80 per cent Malayalam occupancy on Friday with maximum ticket sales for evening shows - 41.34 per cent.

Manjummel Boys continues Malayalam films’ dream run

The year 2024 seems to be the year for Malayalam cinema. With just four releases so far, the industry has hit it out of the park with all four movies emerging as box office successes. First Tovino Thomas starrer Anweshippin Kandethu followed by the romantic-comedy Premalu. The third feather in the cap of the Malayalam cinema this year came from the Mammoooty starrer Bramayugam. The movie hit the big screens on February 15 and has minted ₹24.58 crore already, as per Sacnilk. Manjummel Boys is the fourth Malayalam hit of the year.

Manjummel Boys is based on a true incident, revolving around a group of friends whose vacation takes an unexpected turn when one of them gets trapped inside the Guna Cave. A perilously deep pit from where nobody has ever been brought back.