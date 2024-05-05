Advertisement

Manjummel Boys has become the most talked about Malayalam movie of the year. The film debuted in theatres to an overwhelmingly positive response. Days after its, release the survival thriller premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar. Here’s a look at the film’s box office collection so far.

How much did Manjummel Boys earn in its 70-plus days theatrical run?

Manjummel Boys opened to a decent ₹3.3 crore on day 1. The film continued to have a dream run at the box office and the collections saw an upward trend owing to a positive word of mouth. The film became the fastest ₹100 crore grossing Malayalam movie. The Chidambaram directorial has tasted immense success at the Tamil Nadu box office, emerging as the highest-grossing Malayalam film in the state within days of its release in the language.

Mega blockbuster Manjummel Boys has created a massive record at the North American box office by becoming the first-ever Malayalam movie to gross $1 million there, beating Lucifer. The film boasts a lifetime collection of ₹141.7 Cr in India, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam movie movie. The film has raked in ₹ 240.59 Cr in worldwide collections, as per Sacnilk.

Manjummel Boys debuts on OTT after grossing ₹240 crore globally

Manjummel Boys is helmed by Chidambaram S. Poduval and hit the big screens on February 22. The survival drama revolves around 11 friends who decide to take a trip to the famous Guna caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. However, the fun trip faces a major mishap when one of the boys falls inside the 7316.273-foot-deep cave. How the other friends come together to his rescue forms the rest of the story.

On May 5, almost two months after its theatrical run, Manjummel Boys debuted on OTT. The film is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. While the film only released in Malayalam and Telugu in theatres, it is available in Hindi, Kannada and Tamil as well on the streaming platform.