×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Meghana Ellen's Comments Tainting Manjummel Boys Box Office Success Invites Backlash

Meghana Ellen asked the media after attending a screening of her film Arimapatti Sakthivel why the Manjummel Boys are celebrated in Tamil Nadu.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
manjummel boys
manjummel boys | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Manjummel Boys is one of the most successful films of this year and has brought relief to the theatres in South India. The film is being appreciated for its storyline and narrative. Amid the success of Manjummel Boys, Malayalam actress Meghana Ellen questioned why the film is being celebrated in Tamil Nadu while it is not receiving the same level of attention in Kerala.

Meghana Ellen faces backlash for her comments on Manjummel Boys

Meghana Ellen asked the media after attending a screening of her film Arimapatti Sakthivel why the Manjummel Boys are celebrated in Tamil Nadu but the film is not receiving the same level of attention in Kerala.

File photo of Meghana Ellen | Image: X

 

"I am a Malayali. The film doesn't receive the same attention in Kerala as in Tamil Nadu. I don't know why this movie is getting so much fanfare in Tamil Nadu. I am not sure whether the film offers something different. I watched the movie, and I don't receive the same satisfaction," Meghana said.

Manjummel Boys poster | Image: X

 

"Our movie deserves the same recognition as small-scale films like Manjummal Boys receive. Here, we celebrate Malayalam films, while Tamil films often go unnoticed in Kerala. The low-budget movies are screened in Kerala without making much impact, leaving no trace behind. Only Vijay movies receive massive reception, while other Tamil movies struggle to find success in Kerala. If I wish to watch a Tamil film, I have to travel to Coimbatore from Kerala," Meghana added.

Ramesh Kandhasamy praises Manjummel Boys

Ramesh Kandhasamy, the director of Arimapatti Sakthivel, was with Meghana when she discussed the Malayalam film. However, rather than supporting the actor, Kandhasamy stated that Manjummel Boys "emotionally connect" with the audience. After the video went viral, many fans spoke out against the actor.

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

19 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

19 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

19 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

20 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

20 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

20 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

20 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

2 days ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Leaders Who Joined BJP Today | LIST

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  2. How Morning Meditation Can Help You Get Rid Of Stress

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  3. Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania Turns 7

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. Person Falls Into 40-Foot Deep Borewell Inside Delhi Jal Board Plant Nea

    Videos12 minutes ago

  5. Large-cap stocks offer superior valuation comfort

    Business News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo