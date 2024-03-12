×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Mom-to-be Amala Paul Flaunts Her Baby Bump At Aadujeevitham's Music Launch | See Photos

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai, who tied the knot on November 5, 2023, announced the news of pregnancy earlier this year in January with maternity photoshoot photos

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amala Paul
a file photo of Amala Paul | Image:Amala Paul/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amala Paul, who is expecting her first baby with husband Jagat Desai, attended the music launch of her upcoming film Aadujeevitham. The actress has shared several images on her social media handle, showing off her baby bump in the traditional ensemble.

Mom-to-be Amala Paul looks pretty in a traditional ensemble

Taking to Instagram, Amala shared a series of photos in which she is wearing a white embellished suit set paired with a matching duppata. She sported light makeup with pink-tinted lips and styled her hair in soft curls. In the first image, she is posing with her mother Annice Paul and her husband Jagat Desai.

 

 

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "“Here to witness, cheer and celebrate the musical magic of @arrahman for our very own and anticipated AADUJEEVITHAM”.

Advertisement

 

Jagat Desai wishes his wife Amala Paul ahead of Aadujeevitham's release

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the makers unveiled the new poster of the film. Jagat expressed his love and wrote, “Happy womens day to my angel, immensely proud to share this poster of @thegoatlifefilm”

Advertisement

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on November 5, 2023, in an intimate ceremony held at a luxurious five-star hotel in Kochi. On January 4, Amala and her husband Jagat Desai announced that they were expecting their first child, by sharing glimpses of their pregnancy photoshoot.

 

 

Taking to Instagram, Amala shared some snaps from her maternity shoot. In the photos, she is seen in a red halter-neck crop top and a matching thigh-high slit skirt. Amala is flaunting her baby bump while posing by the beach. The post was captioned: “Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!”

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham is slated to hit the theatres on March 28.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

3 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

3 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

3 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Temperature Surges in Delhi, Mercury Recorded at 31.4 Degrees Celsius

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. PM Narendra Modi Has Delivered on What He Promised: BJP On CAA

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi, Amit Shah Reach BJP HQ, CEC Meet Underway

    Lok Sabha Elections17 minutes ago

  4. Fahadh Faasil Starrer Aavesham Gets A Release Date

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  5. FC Goa make ISL playoffs after exciting 3-3 draw with Punjab FC

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo