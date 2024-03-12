Advertisement

Amala Paul, who is expecting her first baby with husband Jagat Desai, attended the music launch of her upcoming film Aadujeevitham. The actress has shared several images on her social media handle, showing off her baby bump in the traditional ensemble.

Mom-to-be Amala Paul looks pretty in a traditional ensemble

Taking to Instagram, Amala shared a series of photos in which she is wearing a white embellished suit set paired with a matching duppata. She sported light makeup with pink-tinted lips and styled her hair in soft curls. In the first image, she is posing with her mother Annice Paul and her husband Jagat Desai.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "“Here to witness, cheer and celebrate the musical magic of @arrahman for our very own and anticipated AADUJEEVITHAM”.

Advertisement

Jagat Desai wishes his wife Amala Paul ahead of Aadujeevitham's release

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the makers unveiled the new poster of the film. Jagat expressed his love and wrote, “Happy womens day to my angel, immensely proud to share this poster of @thegoatlifefilm”

Advertisement

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on November 5, 2023, in an intimate ceremony held at a luxurious five-star hotel in Kochi. On January 4, Amala and her husband Jagat Desai announced that they were expecting their first child, by sharing glimpses of their pregnancy photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram, Amala shared some snaps from her maternity shoot. In the photos, she is seen in a red halter-neck crop top and a matching thigh-high slit skirt. Amala is flaunting her baby bump while posing by the beach. The post was captioned: “Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!”

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham is slated to hit the theatres on March 28.