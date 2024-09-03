sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:50 IST, September 3rd 2024

National Award-Winner Sheela Questions Police For Asking Proof Of Assault From MeToo Victims

Mollywood #MeToo Movement: National award winning Malayalam actress Sheela has reacted to the explosive findings of the Hema Committee Report.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Malayalam actress Sheela
Sheela has won a National Award and four Kerala State Awards | Image: X
  • 2 min read
14:50 IST, September 3rd 2024