Updated March 17th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

Premalu Set To Become The Highest-grossing Malayalam Film In Telugu States

Premalu's Telugu version released in the Telugu states on March 8 after almost a month of its release in Malayalam language.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Premalu poster
Premalu poster | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Premalu has kept the cash register ringing at the box office in the Telugu-speaking states -- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film's Telugu version, originally made in Malayalam, hit the theatres in Telugu states on March 8. In the past 24 hours, around 32000 tickets were sold.

What more do we know about Premalu's performance in Telugu states?

The film with its collection is set to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in the Telugu states in recent times. It will surpass the collection of the 2016 film Manyam Puli. Premalu, however, might see tough competition after the Telugu version of Manjummel Boys' release in the Telugu states on March 22.

Premalu shows no signs of slowing down

The film made on a budget of ₹10 crores has entered the ₹100 crore mark globally. In the US, the film has crossed the impressive $225k mark at the box office.

The film, originally released on February 9, stars Mamitha Baiju, and Naslen K Gafoor in the lead roles. Meanwhile, actors Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim, Mathew Thomas, and Sangeet Pratap are seen in pivotal roles.

There is no news about the film releasing in other regional languages. 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

