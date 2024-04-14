×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

Prithviraj Breaks His Silence On Controversial Intimate Scene With A Goat

Aadujeevitham released in theatres on March 28. This was Prithviraj and Blessy's dream project. It took them 16 years to make the film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aadujeevitham poster
Aadujeevitham poster | Image:Aadujeevitham poster
  • 2 min read
Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is basking in the success of his film Aadujeevitham, recently opened up about the controversial scene where Najeeb gets intimate with a goat. A scene which is recorded in the novel version of Najeeb's story by Benyamin shows the isolated and disoriented Najeeb making love with a goat. Before the film's release, it was reported that the film too had the scene but it was removed after CBFC's order.

Image credit: Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

Just a few days ago, at a public promotional event, author Benyamin too claimed that the scene was shot for film.

However, Prithviraj Sukumaran gave a completely different statement. He said that the scene was never shot for the Aadujeevitham film.

What did Prithviraj Sukumaran say about the controversial scene?

Recently, when Prithviraj was questioned about the scene and if it was shot at all, the actor replied, "Never shot it, Sir. It was the director’s call that the character-arc of his Najeeb wouldn’t do that.”

Image credit: Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

Resul Pookutty who is the sound designer of the film added to this and said, "There is a scene in the book where Najeeb makes love to the goat…. All these crazy people were waiting to see that scene in the film. But director Blessy avoided that rather uncomfortable moment in the film adaptation… So that’s only loose talk that’s going around, a fantasy being spread by kinky basketcases.”

How did Prithviraj Suumaran embody the character of Najeeb?

In the same interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran said how he was confused between the different versions of Najeeb. One that Benyamin wrote in his novel, one that director Blessy had in his vision and one that Prithviraj Sukumaran understood about the character.

Image credit: Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

He said, "In 2008, when Blessy first told me about doing this movie, my first thought was, how do I approach this character? Do I come down and talk to you about who you are, or do I try to understand the character Najeeb that Mr. Benyamin wrote, or the Najeeb that Mr. Blessy has in his mind, do I try to understand him? This was the confusion I had."

Image credit: Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

He added, "Finally, Mr. Blessy and I decided that, from the novel Aadujeevitham, and the Najeeb that Mr Blessy visualised, the Najeeb that I visualise in my mind should be the one I play in the movie, so you’ll see that Najeeb in the movie.”

Published April 13th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

Whatsapp logo