Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 20:38 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran Pens Thank You Note For Fans Post Aadujeevitham’s Success

Prithviraj Sukumaran expressed gratitude for all the love received on the survival drama film The Goat Life in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 2.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life | Image:Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer The Goat Life made its theatrical debut on March 28. The film opened to a positive response from the audience and got great reviews from the critics. Expressing his gratitude to his fans, the actor shared a thank you note on his Instagram handle. 

Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to The Goat Life success

Prithviraj expressed gratitude for all the love received on the survival drama film The Goat Life in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 2. The actor shared the film's posters along with a thank you note and wrote, "Thank you for the limitless love!#AADUJEEVITHAM #TheGoatLife In theatres worldwide now!#Aadujeevitham #TheGoatLife."

 

 

What do we know about The Goat Life?

Directed by National Award Winner Blessy, The Goat Life features actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role and is based on the novel Goat Days by Benyamin. Produced by Visual Romance, and directed by National Award Winner Blessy, the film also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Indian actor KR Gokul, and renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.

The movie is based on the novel Aadujeevitham, one of the most popular best sellers ever from the Malayalam literary world, which has been translated in 12 different languages, including those that are foreign.

Penned by noted writer Benyamin and it follows the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who in the early 90s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes in a land abroad. The film released in theatres on March 28. Apart from this, Sukumaran will also be seen in the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Sonakshi Sinha.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 20:38 IST

