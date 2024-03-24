Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the release of his next big venture, The Goat Life. Also dubbed Aadujeevitham, the film is scheduled to release on March 28. Over the course of interviews and promotions, the film's team has revealed several shocking facts about the project.

Shocking facts about The Goat Life



As per a Telugu360 report, The Goat Life has been mounted on a budget of ₹80 crore - which is massive for a Malayalam film. Director Blessy had previously revealed how he had started working on the film way back in 2008 and had gotten around to pitching the idea the following year in 2009 - the film only went on floors in 2018 with the post-production for the project taking as long as one and a half years. This means that The Goat Life has been in the works for close to 16 years now.

Most of the film having been shot in Jordan, the film crew, Prithviraj Sukumaran included, found themselves stranded in the deserts for close to three months in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, in order to play the role of Najeeb, Prithviraj Sukumaran starved himself to the point of losing 31 kg.

Prithviraj Sukumaran opens up about his physical transformation for The Goat Life



During a recent appearance at the Survivors Meet in Kochi, organised by Manoramaonline, the actor opened up about how he "starved" himself in order to get into the skin of his character. The 31 kg he lost during this time, changed how he looked also taking a toll on his health, something his mother did not appreciate.

He said, "I starved myself to the point that I had blackouts. However, I was determined to look as thin as possible. So, when my mother or wife would call me during my shoot in Jordan, I would hold my phone close to my face so that they would not get to see how thin I had become. However, they understood I had reduced a lot and I could sense that my mother was not happy with my physical transformation. If she had seen the limit I had achieved, I am sure she would have contacted Blessy sir to express her concern for my health."

The Goat Life will see a pan-India release on March 28.