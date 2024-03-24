×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 23:19 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran's 31 Kg Weight Loss To ₹80 Crore Budget: Shocking Facts About The Goat Life

Prithviraj Sukumaran will next be seen in The Goat Life. Here are some interesting facts about the Blessy directorial set to release late March.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life | Image:Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the release of his next big venture, The Goat Life. Also dubbed Aadujeevitham, the film is scheduled to release on March 28. Over the course of interviews and promotions, the film's team has revealed several shocking facts about the project.

Shocking facts about The Goat Life


As per a Telugu360 report, The Goat Life has been mounted on a budget of ₹80 crore - which is massive for a Malayalam film. Director Blessy had previously revealed how he had started working on the film way back in 2008 and had gotten around to pitching the idea the following year in 2009 - the film only went on floors in 2018 with the post-production for the project taking as long as one and a half years. This means that The Goat Life has been in the works for close to 16 years now.

Advertisement


Most of the film having been shot in Jordan, the film crew, Prithviraj Sukumaran included, found themselves stranded in the deserts for close to three months in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, in order to play the role of Najeeb, Prithviraj Sukumaran starved himself to the point of losing 31 kg.

Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran opens up about his physical transformation for The Goat Life


During a recent appearance at the Survivors Meet in Kochi, organised by Manoramaonline, the actor opened up about how he "starved" himself in order to get into the skin of his character. The 31 kg he lost during this time, changed how he looked also taking a toll on his health, something his mother did not appreciate. 

Advertisement


He said, "I starved myself to the point that I had blackouts. However, I was determined to look as thin as possible. So, when my mother or wife would call me during my shoot in Jordan, I would hold my phone close to my face so that they would not get to see how thin I had become. However, they understood I had reduced a lot and I could sense that my mother was not happy with my physical transformation. If she had seen the limit I had achieved, I am sure she would have contacted Blessy sir to express her concern for my health." 

Advertisement

The Goat Life will see a pan-India release on March 28.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 23:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bulandshahr Fire

Bulandshahr Fire

4 minutes ago
Congress releases 4th list of 46 candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Congress 4th List

6 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

11 minutes ago
Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana for KKR

12 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra

17 minutes ago
Holika Dahan 2024: Check Date And Time

Holika Dahan 2024

24 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

30 minutes ago
BRS

Delhi Excise Policy Case

30 minutes ago
Anil Kapoor

Anil Was Offered Baazigar

34 minutes ago
arrested

IIT Student Detained

38 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

When Deepika Inspired SLB

40 minutes ago
Mitchell Starc

IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH

40 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Dating Mystery Man?

44 minutes ago
Terrorist Attack At Crocus City Hall, Moscow, Russia

Moscow Terrorist Attack

an hour ago
moscow attack

Weekend Debate: Moscow

an hour ago
A shepherd from Rajouri has been booked for misleading local police with a fake abduction story.

Jammu Shepherd Booked

an hour ago
EC Announces New Voting Scheme For Kashmiri Migrants For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

EC Notifies New Scheme

an hour ago
KKR vs SRH live blog

KKR vs SRH live score

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nostradamus' Predictions Revisited as UK Royals Face Health Battles

    World6 hours ago

  2. What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow | Explained

    World7 hours ago

  3. Suriya's Fan Expresses Desire To 'Borrow' Him, Wife Jyotika Reacts

    Entertainment7 hours ago

  4. This Spoon Is Found In Every Indian House; A Man Tries To Find Out Why

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Kangana Ranaut Visits Famous Baglamukhi, Shaktipeeth Jwala On Birthday

    Entertainment10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo