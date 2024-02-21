English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 07:50 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer The Goat Life Gets A New Release Date

Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life, which was slated to release on April 10, will now hit the screens early. It will debut in theatres in 5 languages.

Republic Entertainment Desk
The Goat Life
The Goat Life | Image:ranveersingh/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Makers of the upcoming survival drama film The Goat Life starring Prithviraj Sukumaran have changed the film's official release date. The film, which was slated to release on April 10, will now hit the screens early. It will debut in theatres in 5 languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

The Goat Life preponed 

The Goat Life will release in theatres on March 28, 2024. Sukumaran made the announcement on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. The actor wrote, “16 years since conception, 10 years since scripting, 6 years since shooting started, the wait, for once, is shorter. The Goat Life, March 28th in the theatres worldwide.”

 

Directed by National Award Winner Blessy, The Goat Life features actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role and is based on the novel Goat Days by Benyamin. Produced by Visual Romance, and directed by National Award Winner Blessy, the film also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Indian actor K.R.Gokul, and renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.

What is The Goat Life about? 

The movie is based on the novel Aadujeevitham, one of the most popular best sellers ever from the Malayalam literary world, which has been translated in 12 different languages, including those that are foreign. Penned by noted writer Benyamin and it follows the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who in the early 90s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes in a land abroad.

 

Speaking about this Indian film, director, Blessy earlier said, "The greatest challenge in front of me was that The Goat Life is a subject with universal appeal and I would have to stay truthful to its narrative style. The novel is based on some real incidents and I want to captivate the viewers with each moment that something as unbelievable happened to someone. Truth has never been so much stranger than fiction. The scale of the movie demands to be felt within the confines of a theatre and we are excited to bring this magnum opus to audiences around the world."

(with inputs from ANI)

Published February 21st, 2024 at 07:50 IST

