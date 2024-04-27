Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Malayalam film The Goat Life or Aadujeevitham has continued the success streak that Malayalam films have tasted in 2024. After Anweshippin Kandethum, Bramayugam, Premalu and Aavesham, The Goat Life is shattering box office records in Kerala and other states. In the latest, the film has breached another box office milestone in its home territory and has beaten industry hit Manjummel Boys in doing so.

The Goat Life poster | Image: IMDb

The Goat Life breaches ₹75 crore mark in Kerala

After releasing on March 28, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s latest release The Goat Life is still minting decent revenues at the box office. This survival thriller directed by Blessy opened to rave reviews and became the fastest ₹100 crore grosser of Mollywood. The Goat Life is based on the novel Aadujeevitham.

The movie has achieved one more accomplishment now by going past the ₹75 crore mark at the Kerala box office, according to a report in 123 Telugu. The Goat Life is the third Malayalam movie to achieve this feat in the state after and Mohanlal's Pulimurugan and Tovino Thomas starrer survival drama 2018. The Kerala collections of The Goat Life are higher than the industry hit film Manjummel Boys, which is also a blockbuster.

While Prithviraj's The Goat Life has managed to emerge as a hit, his Bollywood film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been declared a commercial flop despite releasing on the occasion of Eid.

What is The Goat Life about?

Produced by Visual Romance and directed by Blessy, The Goat Life also features Amala Paul, KR Gokul, as well as Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles. According to the makers, the film follows the true story of a young man called Najeeb, who in the early ’90s migrated from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes in a land abroad only to find himself trapped.