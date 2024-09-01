Published 00:07 IST, September 2nd 2024
Producers Of 2023 Mollywood Blockbuster RDX Booked For Embezzlement Of Profits, FIR Filed
RDX: Robert Dony Xavier directed by Nahas Hidayath, released on August 25, 2023. Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam, and Neeraj Madhav starred in the film.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A poster for Robert Dony Xavier featuring Antony Varghese in the middle | Image: Image: IMDb
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:07 IST, September 2nd 2024