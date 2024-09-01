sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Drone Attack | Muck in Mollywood | Andhra Rains | Paralympics 2024 | IC 814 | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 00:07 IST, September 2nd 2024

Producers Of 2023 Mollywood Blockbuster RDX Booked For Embezzlement Of Profits, FIR Filed

RDX: Robert Dony Xavier directed by Nahas Hidayath, released on August 25, 2023. Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam, and Neeraj Madhav starred in the film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
RDX, Antony Varghese
A poster for Robert Dony Xavier featuring Antony Varghese in the middle | Image: Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:07 IST, September 2nd 2024