Mohanlal returned to form with the blockbuster courtroom drama Neru, following a long period of inactivity. Even though his most recent film, Malaikottai Vaaliban, was a commercial failure, the veteran actor impressed audiences with his powerful performance in it. As previously reported, Mohanlal now has an exciting slate of upcoming films, including senior director Joshiy's upcoming action thriller, Rambaan. Chemban Vinod Jose, an actor and writer, wrote the script for the project. In a recent interview, Chemban dropped some exciting updates about the Mohanlal starrer.

Mohanlal starrer Rambaan poster | Image; X

Chemban Vinod Jose shares an update on Mohanlal starrer Rambaan

In a recent interview with a leading Malayalam media outlet, Chemban Vinod Jose, who wrote the story and screenplay for Rambaan, revealed some highly anticipated details about the upcoming Mohanlal film. The actor-writer, who is set to collaborate with the superstar for the first time in his career, confirmed that Joshiy's directorial is a full-fledged action film set in a completely fictional universe. Chemban also stated that he took a deliberate break from the real-life inspired stories for the film.

Interestingly, the scriptwriter confirmed that Rambaan has absolutely no connection to any real-life incidents or people he has met in his life. Instead, the film focuses on a previously unknown story and characters. Chemban Vinod Jose revealed that he wanted to change his writing style, which is why he's experimenting with a fictional story in the upcoming Mohanlal film. He also stated that Rambaan will include some high-octane action scenes.

Mohanlal to don a new look for Rambaan

As previously reported, Mohanlal is reportedly set to debut a new look in the upcoming Joshiy film. The superstar, who has been heavily criticised by moviegoers for not experimenting with new looks for his roles, has always been seen with his thick beard since the release of his 2018 film Odiyan. However, the veteran actor is preparing to say goodbye to his signature thick beard for his role in Rambaan. Instead, he will reportedly wear a twirled mustache with no beard.