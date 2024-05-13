Advertisement

The controversy surrounding the delayed release of the film Vazhakku has taken a new turn as actor Tovino Thomas responds to allegations made by director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan regarding distribution rights and career concerns. In a recent Instagram live session, Tovino addressed the accusations leveled against him by Sanal, asserting his openness to independent cinema and emphasiaing his respect for the director.

Tovino Thomas provides clarification on Vazhakku controversy

During the candid discussion, Tovino expressed confusion over Sanal's stance and clarified his willingness to release the film under suitable conditions. He shared insights into his commitment to the project, including offering to cover half of the expenses, totaling around ₹27 lakh, despite not receiving any payment for the film. Tovino recounted efforts to secure a theatrical or OTT release for Vazhakku, highlighting the challenges encountered during production and festival screenings.

Vazhakku poster | Image: X

"It was a tough role, but I enjoyed every bit of it. Working with Sanal was great, and I learned a lot. Also I love working in such off-beat films. As a gesture of respect, I offered to cover half of the expenses, spending around Rs 27 lakh. Despite my efforts, I didn't receive any payment for this film." Tovino said in the video.

Tovino on potential audience reception of Vazhakku

Moreover, Tovino explained his perspective on the potential audience reception of Vazhakku, suggesting that while the film garnered acclaim at festivals, its theatrical release might not yield the same response from mainstream audiences. He mentioned proposing to release the movie in the MAMI virtual film fest, which was met with disagreement from Sanal due to concerns about piracy.

Responding to Sanal's allegations about career concerns, Tovino expressed confidence in his ability to rebound from any potential setbacks, emphasising his commitment to supporting independent cinema despite feeling hurt by the director's accusations. He reiterated his willingness to participate in promoting Vazhakku if it secures a theatrical screening and urged viewers to consider both sides of the situation before passing judgment.

