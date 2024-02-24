Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 09:09 IST

Turbo Poster Out, Mammootty Turns Prisoner In Action Film

After unveiling an intriguing first poster, Mammootty has released the second look poster for his highly anticipated film Turbo. The film is helmed by Vysakh.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Turbo poster
Turbo poster | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After unveiling an intriguing first poster, Mammootty has released the second look poster for his highly anticipated film Turbo. The film is helmed by Vysakh and the latest poster features Mammootty in a police station-like setting. In the poster, Mammootty can be seen sitting bare-chested between two men in a police station.

Turbo second-look posters out

Mammootty took to his social media handles to unveil the second look posters from his film Turbo. Sharing the poster, Mammootty wrote on X, "Presenting the Second Look Poster of @TurboTheFilm." Vysakh and Mammootty previously worked together on films such as Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja. Turbo, written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, also features Anjana Jayaprakash, Sunil, and Raj B Shetty in important roles.

What more do we know about about Mammootty starrer Turbo?

Midhun has previously stated that Mammootty starrer Turbo is not a reboot or sequel to Mammootty's 1990 film Kottayam Kunjachan. He also stated that Turbo is a stand-alone action film with a sense of humour that is unrelated to the previous film.

The music of Turbo is composed by Justin Varghese, and the production design is handled by Shajie Naduvil. Mammootty is producing Turbo under his own label, Mammootty Kampany.

Advertisement

Mammootty's latest film, Bramayugam, premiered in theaters on February 15. The film, which opened to rave reviews, earned more than Rs 30 crore in just four days. 

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 09:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

8 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

9 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

9 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

10 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

10 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

13 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

14 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

16 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

17 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

18 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

19 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

19 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘Advertisement Against BJP’: Rahul Gandhi Summoned By Karnataka Court

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. US Sec Of State Blinken Talks About Navalny’s 'Heroic' Life

    Videos23 minutes ago

  3. AAP, Congress Likely To Announce Seat-Sharing in Different States Today

    Lok Sabha Elections28 minutes ago

  4. DRDO Showcases Indigenously Developed MGS At MSME Defence Expo 2024

    Videos29 minutes ago

  5. Pushpa 2 Interval Sequence To Be A Scene Stealer - Read Details

    Entertainment32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo