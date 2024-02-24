Advertisement

After unveiling an intriguing first poster, Mammootty has released the second look poster for his highly anticipated film Turbo. The film is helmed by Vysakh and the latest poster features Mammootty in a police station-like setting. In the poster, Mammootty can be seen sitting bare-chested between two men in a police station.

Turbo second-look posters out

Mammootty took to his social media handles to unveil the second look posters from his film Turbo. Sharing the poster, Mammootty wrote on X, "Presenting the Second Look Poster of @TurboTheFilm." Vysakh and Mammootty previously worked together on films such as Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja. Turbo, written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, also features Anjana Jayaprakash, Sunil, and Raj B Shetty in important roles.

What more do we know about about Mammootty starrer Turbo?

Midhun has previously stated that Mammootty starrer Turbo is not a reboot or sequel to Mammootty's 1990 film Kottayam Kunjachan. He also stated that Turbo is a stand-alone action film with a sense of humour that is unrelated to the previous film.

The music of Turbo is composed by Justin Varghese, and the production design is handled by Shajie Naduvil. Mammootty is producing Turbo under his own label, Mammootty Kampany.

Mammootty's latest film, Bramayugam, premiered in theaters on February 15. The film, which opened to rave reviews, earned more than Rs 30 crore in just four days.