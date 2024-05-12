Advertisement

Tovino Thomas was last seen in the role of a slef-righteous officer, in Anweshippin Kandethum. The actor however, finds himself on the receiving end of what may shape up to be a pressing controversy. The claims in question, have been levied by director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, in lieu of their unreleased film, Vazhakk.

Has Tovino Thomas intentionally been delaying the release of Vazhakk?



Sanal Kumar Sasidharan took to his Facebook handle, to share a lengthy post, penning his persistent struggle to have his film, Vazhakk, see the light of day. The director in his note, claimed that Tovino Thomas, who stars in the film, repeatedly refused to give the go-ahead for multiple opportunities for release. An excerpt from his post read, "I casually asked Tovino to release the film on OTT. Tovino's argument was that the film was meant for festivals and it will not be liked by normal people. When I said that most festivals have rejected the film...Tovino continued with his reluctance.

Advertisement



Sasidharan also asserted that Tovino had no faith in the film's commercial potential, despite having an opportunity to have it release in theatres. A continued excerpt reads, "Tovino was still apprehensive about the movie’s release and said the film would bomb in box office and he said it was a certainty. At the time, someone who was interested in spending money to bring the movie to theatres came up. Still, Tovino was worried and said it would affect his career."

Advertisement

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan doubles down on his claims



Sasidharan went on to rationalise Tovino's reluctance, as his plan to safeguard his rise to stardom. An excerpt from his post reads, "Tovino was a riding superstar during the production of Vazhakk. If it had come out that day, the enmity against me would have turned against him. The path to grow into a superstar would be short one."

Advertisement

Though Sasidharan acknowledged the change in Tovino's attitude towards the film as a survival strategy, he still deemed the whole ordeal as sheer "injustice". A continued excerpt reads, "Is what Tovino did wrong? No. Is it true? No. Then what is it? This in injustice."