September 7th 2024
Women in Collective Cinema Initiate 'Code Of Conduct' In Malyalam Film, Industry After MeToo Uproar
Muck In Mollywood: The Women In Collective Cinema was the cornerstone for the formation of the Justice Hema Committee which uncovered the MeToo scandal.
Women In Collective Cinema is an outfit of women professionals working in the Malayalam film industry | Image: File image
