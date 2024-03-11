×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

Writer B Jeyamohan Calls Malayali 'Drunkards' In Controversial Post Hitting Out At Manjummel Boys

Despite the success of Manjummel Boys, Tamil and Malayalam language writer and literary critic B Jeyamohan has sharply criticised the film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
manjummel boys
manjummel boys | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Manjummel Boys has emerged as one of the most successful films in the Malayalam film industry this year. Manjummel Boys received praise from both audiences and celebrities alike. The film follows a group of Kerala residents on a trip to Kodaikanal, who embark on a resvue mission after one of their friends fall into the Guna caves. Manjummel Boys' success has spread beyond Kerala, with audiences in Tamil Nadu also responding positively. However, amid the buzz surrounding the film, writer  B Jeyamohan accused Manjummel Boys of being a film based on reckless drunkards.

B Jeyamohan slams Manjummel Boys amid its massive success

Despite the success of Manjummel Boys, Tamil and Malayalam language writer and literary critic B Jeyamohan has sharply criticised the film. In a blog post, he expressed his displeasure, describing Manjummel Boys as a depiction of reckless drunks from Kerala.

B Jeyamohan file photo | Image: X

 

Jeyamohan went on to say that Manjummel Boys is a disturbing film that depicts reality rather than fiction. B Jeyamohan claimed that Kerala tourists engage in excessive drinking, vomiting and demonstrate a lack of common sense. Jeyamohan went on to claim that Malayali alcoholics misbehave in public, leaving a trail of vomit and broken bottles. The writer believed that Manjummel Boys depicted somewhat the same thing.

Manjummel Boys still | Image: X

 

Netizens have shared their mixed reviews on B Jeyamohan's opinion. One social media user commented, "He himself is a mallu, he is just trying to get some popularity by talking like this."

B Jeyamohan accuses Malayalis

In his blog, Jeyamohan also stated that Malayalis refuse to learn other languages while expecting others to learn theirs. Many people have reacted negatively to this statement. One comment said, "Of all the things you can accuse a Malayali of, refusing to learn other languages is not one of them. Most Malayalis are eager to learn and practice the language of their new home. Another member of the audience commented, "As a Malayali, I totally disagree with his comment on language because most Malayalis I know are polyglots."

Meanwhile, Manjummel Boys is running successfully in theatres and has brought relief to the theatres in Kerala. 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

